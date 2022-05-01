EOCO Boss Storms Eastern Region

EOCO Boss with her delegation at the Regional Ministers office

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah has paid a working visit to the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong in his office in Koforidua, the regional capital on Friday 29th April 2022.

The visit forms part of her scheduled visit to some institutions in the region, interact with key stakeholders to facilitate stronger collaboration between these institutions and her office, and improve the visibility of EOCO in the region.

The Executive Director assured the minister that EOCO will support the government to realize its objectives in all sectors of the economy, adding that wherever and whenever the government was involved, EOCO has an interest.

COP Addo Danquah noted that EOCO’s collaboration with Ghana Revenue Authority in a recent exercise has seen a positive impact on the revenue mobilization for the country.

Seth Kwame Acheampong commended the Executive Director for her planned program to demystify the erroneous perception created in the public sphere that EOCO is a ‘monster’ ready to devour the citizens.

He urged the regional office to collaborate with the media and use their platform to educate the public about their activities.

This, he added, would prevent hostility and improve efficiency.

The Executive Director consequently visited the Ghana Police Service, Attorney General Department, Ghana Revenue Authority, and Ghana Immigration Service where she interacted with the management and staff of the respective departments.

BY Daniel Bampoe