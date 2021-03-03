EPA Boss On 3-Day Industrial Tour

THE EXECUTIVE Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofo is embarking on a three-day industrial tour of some selected plants and industries within Tema industrial enclave and its envrons.

The familiarization tour is to afford the Executive Director with first hand information on the operation of the installations.

Main objective of the tour is to assess the level of environmental compliance of the industries and and to create continuous awareness of EPA’s monitoring and enforcement mandate, Dr. Kokofo told DGN Online.

He began his tour with a visit to Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), Kpone-Katamansu Municipality Assembly, Ghana National Petroleum Authority (GNPC), Cocoa Producing Company (CPC) and TDC Tema Development Company Limited.

On the second day, the director would have a familization tour of Institutions such as the Ghana Cement (GHACEM), PSC Tema Shipyard, Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Ferro Fabric Ltd, Cosmos Sea Food Ghana Ltd, Niche Cocoa Industrial Ltd, Ciment De’ L Aafrique Ghana Ltd (CIMAF), Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Meridian Port Services and Recyclers Ghana LTD.

He would conclude his tour after visiting Green House International Park at Shai Hills, Sunon Asogli Power, Santuo Resources Limited, both in Kpone, Akwaba Link Ltd, Tema and Sakumono Ramsar Site.

