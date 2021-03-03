Shatta Wale Wants To Be Endorsed as Covid-19 Ambassador

Ghanaian award-winning dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to endorse him and other personalities as Covid-19 ambassadors to join the vaccination campaign against the Coronavirus.

The dancehall artist made this appeal on his Twitter page, indicating that the quest to play the ambassadorial role in the fight against Covid-19 and some conspiracy theory about the vaccine was borne out of genuine love for the country and not because of some financial benefit.

He wrote “I wish the government will let me and my colleagues like @AmgMedikal @sarkodie @stonebwoyb @ set that leadership example to our fans as well in this COVID times… This one just noko fioo,😂 we will also do it just for the love of motherGH..3Y3 a munkai y3n Wai 🙏 #1GH”.

Shatta Wale also cautioned his followers not to be ignorant of the existence of the deadly Coronavirus, saying “Carefulness cost you nothing carelessness may cost your life “COVID-19 IS REAL”, Please wear your mask and take this serious”.

President Akufo-Addo has urged citizens of Ghana and other West African States to ignore the conspiracy theories surrounding coronavirus vaccination.

According to the President, some Ghanaians have raised concerns relating to the efficacy of the vaccine while others are alleging that the vaccine was manufactured to wipe out the African race which is far from true.

In his address to the nation on Sunday night, the President said that taking the vaccine will not alter your DNA, it will not embed a tracking device in your body, neither will it cause infertility in women or men.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke