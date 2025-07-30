EPA Launches Online Continuous Emission Monitoring System

Dignitaries at the launch of GOCEMS

IN RESPONSE to the country’s environmental pollution, which has contributed to the decline in ecosystem services, the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has launched Ghana’s Online Continuous Emission Monitoring System (GOCEMS), a real-time monitoring platform that will enhance environmental management and administration.

Speaking at the launch, the CEO of the EPA, Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, stated that the country’s monitoring regime in industrial establishments does not allow for quick identification and resolution of pollution episodes, and this is a drawback to effective pollution management.

She emphasised that real-time monitoring will help in prompt response to any pollution events, hence the introduction of the GOCEMS platform, developed through a public-private partnership with ECHT Environmental Service Limited.

Prof. Browne Klutse indicated that environmental pollution such as air, water, and chemical contamination, can therefore have direct public health implications, including respiratory illness, cardiovascular diseases, neurological and developmental issues, especially in children, and other health problems.

“It is therefore not out of place that pollution has been identified as one of the triple planetary crises. Industrial establishments are one of the key sources of environmental pollution,” she said.

In a speech read on behalf of the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology (MEST), Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed commended the launch of GOCEMS, stating that over the past years, environmental quality monitoring, data availability, quality, and reliability from industrial operations have been major challenges for pollution management in the industrial sector of Ghana.

He explained that industries have struggled with the cost and limited internal capacity to meet frequent monitoring requirements outlined in their environmental permits. The GOCEMS aims to address this by providing a centralised platform for real-time data transmission of monitored pollutants, including effluent, air emissions (point source and ambient), and ambient noise levels, all adhering to Ghana Standards through sensor technology.

“It is therefore our expectation that the GOCEMS project will facilitate the continuous measurement and assessment of designated effluent quality, air quality (both ambient & point sources) parameters, and ambient noise levels to provide instantaneous and factual data on the concentrations of pollutants,” he stressed.

He added that the data will then be transmitted through GOCEMS to a control room hosted by the EPA, saying, “This continuous data collection allows for early detection of short-term spikes or major pollution episodes that may be missed by traditional or conventional periodic passive monitoring. This timely feedback is essential for taking prompt actions to protect public health, mitigate risks, and address pollution issues.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke