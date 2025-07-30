CSU Crowned Best Private University In Ashanti

Prof. Sam K. Afrane (2nd from right) receiving the award

Christian Service University (CSU) has been named the Most Outstanding Private University in the Ashanti Region at the 2025 Ashanti Business Merit Awards (ABMA), held on Friday, July 18, at the Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi.

The award, which celebrates excellence and innovation across corporate and institutional sectors in Ghana, is a significant milestone for CSU. The university was selected after a detailed vetting process that included expert evaluations, independent research, and final endorsement by a jury panel.

A major factor contributing to CSU’s recognition was its historic achievement of receiving a Presidential Charter, confirming its status as an autonomous and fully accredited higher learning institution.

Professor Samuel K. Afrane, Vice Chancellor of CSU, who accepted the award on behalf of the university, dedicated the honour to the entire CSU community.

“This award underscores our commitment to academic excellence, integrity, and Christ-centered education. It reflects the hard work of our faculty, staff, students, alumni, and partners,” he said.

As part of its growth agenda, CSU is set to roll out its first doctoral programmes, including a PhD in Ministry, to advance leadership and development training.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi