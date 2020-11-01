EPA Receives 20 Gov’t Vehicles

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng (left) handing over the keys to the vehicles to Mr Henry Kokofu.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has received 20 new vehicles from government to support its field activities across the country.

The vehicles which will be distributed to EPA offices across the 16 regions of the country are made up of 10 Toyota pick-ups and 10 Toyota Land Cruisers.

Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, handed over the vehicles to the Executive Director of the EPA, Henry Kokofu, at a short ceremony in Accra.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng in a brief remark explained that the work of the EPA was critical in protecting the environment, hence the need to ensure that the agency is well equipped to carry out its duties effectively.

He noted that over the past years, the EPA had been up to the task of ensuring environmental regulations are adhered to by individuals and companies alike.

“EPA is one of the most important agencies in the country because, in the world, everything revolves around the environment, and if you get it wrong, everything will be wrong,” he said.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said the vehicles will therefore facilitate the mobility of the agency in the discharge of its mandate.

“We think that all the regions, including the new ones, will have a vehicle each to facilitate their work, and with that, I know they are going to deliver on their mandates and give us the expected results”, he said.

He urged the agency to ensure the vehicles are properly maintained.

Mr Kokofu receiving the vehicles on behalf of the EPA commended the government for liaising with the sector ministry to address the mobility challenge facing the agency.

Mr Kokofu emphasised that the EPA was determined to deliver on its mandate, and expressed confidence that the vehicles would help in achieving that.

“It is in our domain as an agency to ensure the protection of our environment and our natural resources, and we pledge that we shall never disappoint you and we shall put to use the vehicles that you have given us to deliver on our mandate”, he assured.

He, however, noted that the EPA was challenged with an inadequate number of staff.

He disclosed that the government has given approval for the agency to recruit 250 staff this year and expressed the hope that more staff will be recruited in the coming year.

Mr Kokofu also called on the government to consider acquiring a new office space for the agency that would match the work of the agency.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri