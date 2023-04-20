Epixode Promotes Highlife Music With New Song

Epixode

Ghanaian musician Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, known in showbiz as Epixode, says staying true to our indigenous sounds is the best way to promote Ghanaian music to the outside world.

Epixode’s assertion comes as he drops another highlife tune titled ‘Obra’, featuring one of Ghana’s best traditional bands, Santrofi.

Epixode’s last single, ‘Atia’, received massive commendation from music lovers considering its unique composition and bagged a nomination as the Best Highlife Song of the Year at the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

According to the award-winning reggae and dancehall musician, the idea behind this series of highlife classics is to demonstrate his growth in music without entirely changing what he does.

“I have always been an advocate of promoting indigenous sounds, especially highlife music, and I believe we can do so much with it. The only way we can sell our music to the outside world well is to stay original,” he told GNA in an interview.

When asked about the reason for featuring Santrofi on his new single, Epixode explained that ‘Obra’ is a live recorded session that features Santrofi, adding, “I am a big fan of them, and we had to tape into the analogue sound and produce the ‘Sekyi’ highlife sound, and I hope Ghanaians will project this sound.”

The newly released ‘Obra’ single is available across various streaming platforms.