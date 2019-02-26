Eric Bekoe Faces Prince Tagoe…In A Special Kotoko-Hearts Clash

Eric Bekoe

Players of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko who featured for the two clubs from 2000 till date will battle for supremacy in a special Independence Day game at the Accra Stadium on March 6.

Arranged by My Sports Organisation, the game seeks to re-enact nostalgic moments among the combatants’ faithful.

Former Kotoko’s goal poacher Eric Bekoe is expected to lead the Porcupine Warriors, while Prince Tagoe, also noted for his scoring prowess, will lead Hearts.

Organiser of the Independence Day Cup match, Anim Addo of UTV fame, said, “All is set for the game, no doubt we are expecting the best form of soccer taking into account the galaxy of players the two sides have produced from 2000 till now.”

The game, which is in commemoration of Ghana’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary, has received support from De Chris, Crystal Palm Hotel, KG Hotel, J A Biney, KK Pepprah Roofing, Dr. Caesar, Medi Moses, Jehovah Is My Friend, JM Addo and End Point Homeopathy.

The rates are GH¢5 (popular stand), VIP (GH¢30), GH¢20 (VIP lower) and GH¢10 (centre line).

