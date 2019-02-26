Kyei Ends Long Wait For Masters

The two winners displaying their silverwares

Multiple Asantehene Open winner, Emmanuel Kojo Kyei, ended almost 20 years of wait to land the much-coveted Latex Foam Masters Golf Championship hosted annually at the Royal Golf Club Kumasi.

Playing to handicap 4, he returned a total net score of 142 over 36 holes to win by 3 shots from a strong field of 27 golfers who placed 1st to 3rd in competitions oragnised by the club in 2018. Kojo Kyei now plays to handicap 3.

In form rookie lady golfer, Christabel Oppong, beat a strong field of seasoned golfers, including multiple Masters and Asantehene Open winners- Felicity Okyei-Gyeabour and Constance Awuni- to home the 2018 Masters trophy.

Christabel, who also won the recently held Valentine’s Day Special Golf, took the top prize in the 2018 Masters by 3 shot, after returning a total net score of 148 over 36 holes with handicap 32 which has subsequently reduced to 29. She has reduced her initial handicap of 34 by 5 in 3 months, which is remarkable.

A record field of over 65 golfers turned out for the event two-day event in four main categories, namely ladies, men, ladies (support) and men (support). Rookie Vera Otuo-Serebour returned a net score of 85 over 18 holes to beat Kezia Addai Boateng to take home the winning prize in the ladies support category. Ricus Terblanche recorded an impressive net score of 69 to take home the winning trophy in the men’s support category. He was followed by Daniel Affum with a net score of 71 and another rookie, Jireh Owusu-Afriyie with a net score of 71 (beaten on count back).

Prior to the presentation ceremony, Ms. Gloria Poku, the brands manager, who represented the Kumasi Factory Manager of Latex Foam, assured the club of their continued commitment to the partnership which goes back many years. She briefly introduced new products lines to golfers and assured them of good deals from Latex Foam. The new mattresses were Prestige, Princess and Ultraflex. These new products were on display at the club house on the company’s divan bases. Latex Foam, as usual, did not disappoint as they distributed their products to both participants and winners.

In a closing remark, Prof. Bernard Baiden, a member of the management committee of the Royal Golf Club in charge of competitions and sponsorships, praised Latex Foam for their continued support and sponsorship of the Masters Golf Championship. He also singled out the efforts of Latex Foam in sponsoring the monthly medal competitions at the club for eighteen years.

Prof. Baiden assured Latex Foam of the club’s commitment to promoting the Latex Foam brand and products, especially among golfers who always need sound sleep to play well in the morning, made possible by products from Latex Foam.