GHAMRO Denies Fake Audit Accounts Reports

Rex Omar, GHAMRO Chairman

The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has denied claims that the Attorney General has released the audited accounts of the collective society, as has been making the rounds in the media recently.

The organisation admonished its members and business affiliates, as well as the general public to treat the circulating information as ‘fake’.

A source at GHAMRO told BEATWAVES that the organisation was only aware of drafted audit accounts of the society, which the auditors were still working on it.

“The Attorney General’s office has not even seen a copy of the draft,” the source disclosed.

The purported audit report was published in a defamatory manner and sought to tarnish the image of GHAMRO and its board members before the right thinking people in the society.

But reports available to BEATWAVES suggest that a group of militants parading as ‘Concerned Musicians’ were circulating document claimed to be the final audited accounts of the organisation.

Checks from GHAMRO confirmed that the audited accounts of the collective society were not ready.

GHAMRO has warned its board would not hesitate to lay criminal charges against persons sharing the fake audit report on social media since it has the tendency to tarnish its image.