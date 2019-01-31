Ericus To Shoot New Videos In Europe

Ericus Paapa in a pose with Charles Dugbatey

Gospel artiste Eric Boakye has revealed plans of shooting two music videos in Europe to promote his yet-to-be released singles.

Known in the gospel music scene as Ericus Paapa, the gospel artiste told BEATWAVES that shooting his videos in Europe “is the best decision because Europe has the best personalities with professional skills and I’m happy I’m going to work with them soon.”

His management team, led by Nathan Addy, is currently holding a series of discussions with two Europe-based record labels to produce the videos.

Ericus Paapa added that his management team is also negotiating with some event organisers in Europe to feature him on some of their shows, aimed at promoting his works and brand.

The gospel artiste indicated that the video will be premiered in Accra during the launch of his new singles.

Ericus Paapa will also use the opportunity to do other collaborations with some Europe-based Ghanaian gospel artistes, including Charles Dugbatey.

Currently, his upcoming singles are almost ready, and they will be released alongside the videos in May.