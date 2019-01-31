Kotoko Wrestles Habib From Ashgold

Habib Mohammed

KUMASI ASANTE Kotoko seems set to beat Ashgold for the signature of Habib Mohammed.

Habib currently ply his trade with Ashgold but reports indicate that his contract with the club has expired.

Both Kotoko and Ashgold have commenced a wild chase to get the signature of the intelligent player.

But the Kumasi-based club has, reportedly, succeeded in obtaining the signature of the player.

Frederick Acheampong, the CEO of Ashgold, who confirmed the report, said the chase for Habib is becoming difficult.

He disclosed that Kotoko has offered a cash package that is ten times more than Ashgold is offering Habib.

“Honestly, Ashgold cannot match the package that Kotoko is offering Habib,” Acheampong said on Nhyira FM.

He, however, stated emphatically that Ashgold should give their consent before Kotoko can sign Habib.

“His contract with Ashgold has expired but he is our player and we should give the consent before Kotoko can sign him.

“I must admit that fighting for the signature of Habib is rapidly becoming difficult for us due to Kotoko’s huge cash offer.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi





