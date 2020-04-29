Essien Relishes Azerbaijan Stay …Relaxes With Highlife, Hates Politics

Sabail is expected to announce the signing of Michael Essien

Chelsea legend Michael Essien says he is taking life easy amid the coronavirus pandemic in Azerbaijan.

Currently with Sabail FK in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku as a player coach, the former Real Madrid and Lyon star has described life in the European city as delightful.

He told Russian media, Sportbox, “When I told my friends about Baku, they did not even know where the city was. But nothing prevented me from going to Azerbaijan.”

Essien added, “There is no traffic jam in Baku at all and I have something to compare. A few years ago, I played in Indonesia; the traffic situation was 20 times worse. The cuisine in Azerbaijan is very tasty, but high in calories.

“During the quarantine, I have nowhere to go. We use the Zoom application for training in our team and after my training and exercise, I relax at home. Sometimes I also listen to Ghanaian highlife music.”

“If Donald invites me to Haiti, I will come because I love to travel. I also don’t like to talk about politics.”

With an illustrious career, he has distinguished himself on the turf, having won multiple titles, including the UEFA Champions League.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum