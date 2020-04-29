Small Scale Miners, Others Assist Covid-19 Fund

Sophia Akuffo, receiving a cheque for GH¢50,000 from Collins Osei Kusi ( left), National President,Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners

The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) joined other groups yesterday to support government’s effort towards the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), by donating an amount of GH¢50,000 into the Covid-19 Trust Fund.

The National President of GNASSM, Evangelist Collins Osei Kusi, made the donation on behalf of the association at a short ceremony at the Jubilee House.

It followed similar donations from the Resurrection Power New Generation Church; Engineering, Construction and Development Company Limited (EDC); Seventh Day Adventist Church, Customs Brokers Association–Ghana, and the Saham Group.

The other four bodies, including the religious organizations, donated GH¢100,000 each to the fund, whilst the Customs Brokers Association–Ghana (CUBAG) supported the fund with GH¢10,000.

Dr. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye and his wife made the donation on behalf of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, whilst Elizabeth Ayim, Dr. Thomas Techie Ocran, Michael Hamenoo and Daniel A. K. Nanor did theirs on behalf of EDC, SDA Church, the Saham Group and CUBAG respectively.

The Chairperson of the Covid-19 Trust Fund, Sophia Akuffo, thanked the donors on behalf of the President and government, and promised that the money would be used for the intended purpose.

President Akufo-Addo launched the crowdfunding drive, with former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo as chairperson of the board to help fight Covid-19, which continuous to be an albatross around the neck of the world with no cure in sight.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent