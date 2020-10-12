Essikado Ketan Youth Shun NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate

It is becoming increasingly clear that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) still does not have the right parliamentary candidate to snatch the Essikado-Ketan Constituency seat from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

As the December 7 polls draw nearer, NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Dr. Grace Ayensu Danquah, appears to be growing increasingly unpopular in the area.

Residents in Essikado-Ketan Constituency continue to shun her even as she apparently undertakes behind the scenes massive media campaigns to showcase her choreographed popularity.

Just a few days ago, Kojokrom boys in Essikado shunned her.

The youth had organized a health walk dubbed: “Rep Your Jersey.”

What was meant to be a non-political activity, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate in a rather opportunistic fashion sought to make a political capital out of it.

She sent her vehicles to apparently to provide water to the youth undertaking the health walk.

But the youth flatly rejected her offer, categorically stating that they prefer voting for the NPP to voting for the NDC.

Interestingly, the youth mobbed the NPP Chairman for Essikado-Ketan, Daniel Amehere, as he drove by, shouting 4 More 4 More.

This is the second biggest embarrassment she has faced in recent days.

On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, residents of Essikado-Ketan snubbed her as she took over the principal street in the Constituency, the Location Road, while playing music and waving to a literally empty street.

A few residents looked on unconcerned even as she dangerously hanged on her vehicle trying to catch their attention.

The PC was on the streets with a number of cars, sound systems playing music loudly, with a handful of her aides after she filed her nomination forms for the December 7, 2020 parliamentary race.

Not even the sound of music being played at the time in their cars could draw the attention of young people walking along the street.

She and her team were seen cheering themselves up as no Constituent appeared to express interest in their campaign activity.

By Melvin Tarlue