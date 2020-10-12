Akonnor Explains Mali Poor Show… Pledges To Make Amends Today

CK Akonnor

Ghana coach CK Akonnor has attributed his side’s poor show against Mali to lack of preparation.

Last Friday, Ghana suffered a 0-3 setback to their Malian counterparts in an international friendly in Turkey.

He has, as a result, promised to right the wrong when they face Asian champions, Qatar, in their second international fixture in Antalya, Turkey, today.

It was the former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko coach’s first game as the head coach of the Black Stars.

Mali dominated from start to finish and hit the back of the net three times without reply from the Dede Ayew-led side.

Defending his charges, Akonnor stated after the game that the players should not be blamed for the heavy defeat as there was no cohesion and order.

He said “I won’t blame the players for the defeat but the key thing which resulted in our loss to Mali was that the team was not organized.

“The players didn’t know themselves because most of them were debutants and it was even the first time they were playing together.”

The former Dreams FC head coach added, “We trained for only two days and there was lack of understanding as well. These were the few things which affected us during the game.

“Mali didn’t play anything extraordinary but they were an organized side which handed them the victory. We are hoping to make amends in our second game.”

Ghana faces Qatar today as they seek to make amends for the Mali mauling.