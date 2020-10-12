‘Keep Supporting Black Stars’

Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football chief Kurt Okraku is pleading with football fans to continue to rally their support for the Black Stars despite losing 0-3 four days ago.

The Black Stars suffered their heaviest defeat in ten years against their Malian opponents in Turkey on Friday.

Notwithstanding the humiliating results, Okraku believes continuous support for the team will see them come good in their future endeavors, hence the clarion call from the fans.

“I know that by way of results Ghanaians as competitive as we are, we are disappointed in the results. But the key essence is that there is the platform to engage, to analyze and to see what is possible and what is not possible in going into the future,” the GFA president said after the game.

He added, “We plead with everyone to be very supportive, I know Ghanaians love their national team. We want them to win every game but we will come to that stage, we will be sure about the personnel to rely on in competitions.”

He stated, “We need the prayers and support of everyone, football is a team sport, no man can do it alone. I am very positive about the future of Ghana football. We need the support of everyone in good times and bad times. When the going is tough, we need your support more so that we can be able to go through the turbulence and be victorious.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum