Establish effective relations with local authorities – Chief of Staff

Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, is advising Regional Ministers and Regional Chief Directors to establish and maintain strong and peaceful relations with Chiefs, Opinion and Religious leaders in their various jurisdictions.

She said the peaceful co-existence between government representatives, administrators and traditional authorities in the regions were the easiest way to facilitate development in the areas.

Madam Osi-Opare gave the advice at the maiden conference of Regional Ministers, Regional Chief and Coordinating Directors and Deans of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chiefs from the various regions.

The two-day conference, which is on the theme: “Deepening Decentralisation and Local Governance for Accelerated Development in Ghana: The Role of Key Stakeholders.” is to take the participants through Ghana’s Decentralisation policy document and how to achieve the document targeted goals.

She said government was aware of the problems of the various Regional Coordinating Councils and assured that the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was working hard to reduce the burden on Ghanaians and improve their living conditions.

Head of Local Government Service Dr Nana Ato Arthur, said the theme brought into sharp focus the social contract that exist between the local Government Authorities and the citizens.

This, he said means that local government authorities must galvanize the energies of all stakeholders to live up to expectation by being aware of their rights and responsibilities and their unique roles towards achieving the desired development.

Dr Ato Arthur said there was the need for local authorities to engage and dialogue with stakeholders through every available avenue to engender trust and confidence.

“It is also important to draw stakeholders’ attention to the mandate of the RCCs which appears to be limited given modern day dynamics of Local Government Administration”.

The Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development said the theme for the conference highlighted the critical role of decentralization and democratic Governance in the transformational agenda of local development.

He underscored the need for the leadership of the Regional Co-coordinating Councils to find innovative and creative ways for efficient, effective and excellent service delivery to the citizenry both at the Regional and District levels.

Greater Accra Regional Minister,m Henry Quartey, in his welcome address urged his colleague regional ministers and Chief Directors to provide strategic direction for accountability and transparency.

He said the theme acknowledged the need for a RCCs to leverage on the existing resources and expertise of stakeholders to accelerate development to bring some appreciable level of comfort, wealth and security.

Executive Director of the Public Service Commission Dr Janet Ampadu Fofie, was the Chairperson of the conference.

GNA