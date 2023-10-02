ET Mensah Dies In South Africa

E.T Mensah

Former Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region who later joined the Council of State in the Akufo-Addo-led government, E.T. Mensah has reportedly died in South Africa on Sunday night after battling ill health for some time.

The late former MP of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Enoch Teye Mensah was a Minister of Youth and Sports in the Rawlings era and a Member of Parliament from January 1997 to January 2017.

E.T. Mensah as popularly known was born on 17th May 1946 and was married with seven children. He died at the age of 77 years.

Reports indicated that during the time of the PNDC military regime in Ghana, he was the longest serving Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

He joined the National Democratic Congress when it was formed in 1992.

The late E.T. Mensah also stood for the parliamentary election in 1996 and was elected MP for the Ningo-Prampram constituency on the ticket of NDC, holding the seat for over a decade.

At the beginning of the Fourth Republic, he was appointed Minister for Youth and Sports by President Jerry Rawlings.

E.T. Mensah held that position through both terms of the Rawlings government. In January 2010, after a cabinet reshuffle, President John Atta Mills appointed him Minister for Employment and Social Welfare.

He was a member of the Pan-African Parliament until January 2009, when he resigned after being appointed a minister of state.

On 12 February 2021, Mensah was unanimously elected as the representative of the Council of State for the Greater Accra Region.

Meanwhile, his family is yet to officially announce his death to the public.

BY Daniel Bampoe