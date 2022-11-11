Eto’o Predicts All-African Final

Samuel Eto’o

Cameroon will win the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, according to Indomitable Lions legend Samuel Eto’o, who is predicting an all-African final on December 18 and also warned England to beware of hosts Qatar in the Round of 16.

Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) president Eto’o has made no secret of the fact that he’s expecting big things from his charges at the tournament, which kicks off on November 20, even though they head into the competition ranked 43rd in the world.

According to Eto’o, who took part in four World Cups with Cameroon but never reached the knockout stages, the 2022 tournament represents Africa’s best opportunity yet to finally get their hands on the grandest prize in football.

“Africa has always had the potential to achieve a successful World Cup, but we haven’t always shown our best face up to now,” Eto’o said, in his capacity as an ambassador for Qatar Legacy, in a statement received by ESPN.

“During the years, African teams have acquired more and more experience, and I think they’re ready not only to participate in a World Cup, but also to win it.

“Cameroon will win the World Cup final against Morocco.”

Samuel Eto’o enjoyed a legendary playing career, scoring in two Champions League finals.

The 41-year-old also predicted the exact routes both African sides will take to reach the final — which has never before involved teams from outside Europe or South America — while warning England that they will be troubled by Qatar in the Round of 16.

“We’ve already been able to observe the work accomplished by Qatar in recent years and the way in which the team has gained in maturity,” Eto’o continued. “The other national sides are not suspecting Qatar’s qualities, and I think they’ll be able to create a surprise.”

He predicts that Morocco will eliminate Spain, Portugal and holders France en route to a meeting with Cameroon, who will themselves have dispatched Belgium and Senegal in the quarterfinal and semifinal respectively to progress.