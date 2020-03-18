EU Closes Borders

The European Union (EU) is closing its borders to the outside world in a bid to contain and and prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Travelers from outside are expected to be banned from entering the EU for a period of 30 days.

Europe has emerged as the world’s epicenter of the coronavirus.

Thousands of people in Europe have been infected and thousands others killed.

Meanwhile, as borders are being closed, supermarkets in Europe are reportedly limiting the number of food items being sold due to hoarding.

BY Melvin Tarlue