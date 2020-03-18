City Receive Training Plans… To Follow From Home

City players during one of their training sessions

Manchester City’s stars will stay at home for the rest of this week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pep Guardiola’s squad have been given individual training plans to follow and City will take stock of the ongoing situation on a weekly basis.

City have not held a session since Thursday, when a relative of Benjamin Mendy was tested for COVID-19 after suffering respiratory problems

Those results came back negative on Saturday morning but the Premier League champions are taking no chances moving forward.

Staff at the City Football Academy are working remotely where possible, with ‘non-essential’ visitors told to steer clear of the first-team building earlier last week.

Manchester United have followed suit. A club spokesperson said, “We continue to review the situation day by day. But in light of (the) evolving situation and latest governmental guidance the team will now be training individually away from the Aon Training Complex.”