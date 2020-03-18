Coronavirus: NYA Urges Youth To Take Precaution

Sylvester Tetteh

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has warned youth in Ghana to take precautionary measures to protect themselves against coronavirus.

In a statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Sylvester Mensah, NYA said “ the National Youth Authority (NYA) would like to place special emphasis on the role Ghanaian youth would have to play at this time to help curtail the spread of the virus.”

The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, with over 174,000 cases reported worldwide.

As at 17th March, 2020, Ghana had seven confirmed cases of the virus.

The Ministry of Health has taken steps to ensure that the virus is not spread further and has established contact with 350 persons who came in contact with the six infected persons and is working tirelessly to ensure that the virus is contained.

“Being the largest percentage of our population, Ghanaian youth have to take special care in ensuring that they take into consideration these directives and abide by them,” NYA said.

“We advise that in addition to these general directives, the youth also inculcates personal hygiene practices in their daily lives to prevent contracting the virus,” it added.

“We strongly advise social distancing on the part of the youth as youthful exuberance in socializing with peers and friends can result in carelessness that can put them at risk,” it noted.

“Also avoid attending social gathering especially restaurants, parks, clubs, house parties and ‘boys boys’ or ‘girls girls’ events, etc.”

“Ghanaian youth must be extremely cautious about where they search for information concerning the virus. There is a lot of misinformation going round that might cause more harm than good. The Authority recommends visiting only verified sources for information on COVID-19.”

BY Melvin Tarlue