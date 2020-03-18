NSA Bans National Teams Travel

Prof. Peter Twumasi

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has banned all national teams, clubs and sports administrators from travelling outside the country.

In line with the government’s order on the suspension of all public gathering which include all sporting activities, the nation’s umbrella body sports says it will not approve foreign travels by sports associations and persons.

In a statement signed by its Director General, Prof. Peter Twumasi, the NSA said in line with the conditions set by the government, all teams and officials are to self-isolate and also undergo medical training.

It also urged the public to adhere to the precautionary measures announced by the government.