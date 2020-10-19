EU Supports 4 Agencies

The European Union (EU) has through its Accountability, Rule of Law, and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP) provided logistics and equipment support to four anti-graft institutions in the country.

Beneficiary state institutions included the Ghana Police Service, Economic and Organized Crime Organization (EOCO), Office of the Attorney General (AG) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

In a statement released on Friday, ARAP disclosed that it had provided 10 printers, 15 routers, 22 desktop computers and 22 Dockstation for the Solicitor General (SG) and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), both units under the AG.

“The SG will roll out the Solicitor General Platform, a digital platform created under the ARAP Programme whose main function is to administer and manage all civil case dockets that the SG office receives from the Attorney General’s Office.

“The DPP, will use and develop the digital register Docket System created under the programme which has a function of administering and managing all criminal case dockets that the DPP receives from other investigative agencies such as the police and EOCO,” the statement indicated.

ARAP added that 20 desktops computers, 20 dockstation, 13 printers and two routers were given to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) and the Ghana Police Service’s Legal Department for use in the Petition Management System (PMS) and digital implementation of evidence declassification process.

“The EOCO received two laptops, two dockstation, a printer and three smart-phones to strengthen its communication unit. And the EPA received two sound level metres to support its complaints system, specifically that of noise pollution,” the statement added.

By Issah Mohammed