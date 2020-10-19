Stanbic Bank Supports Flood Victims At Nawuni

Stanbic Bank Ghana has donated some relief items to victims of the Nawuni and Afayili floods in the Northern region.

The items include 200 mattresses, 100 bags of rice, 60 cartons of cooking oil, 20 cartons of soap, and six bags of slightly used clothes.

The Manager of the Northern Cluster branch of Stanbic Bank, Alhaji Nabil Abubakari Hussein, who presented the items to the victims, said the donation was their contribution to support them mitigate the discomfort that had befallen them.

“ This is something little we know will go a long way to be able to bring joy to our people .”

Alhaji Hussein assured the victims that the bank will find means to assist them reconstruct their houses should they decide to continue staying at the location.

“ we are still in talks with NADMO to see the extent of damage of the houses and when we get it we will work with the assembly, assemblyman and NADMO to be able to ensure that they have a decent place to live and we want to assure that that we stand with them .”

The spillage of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso led to the flooding of Nawuni and Afayili in the Kumbungu district and Savelugu Municipality respectively.

About 200 houses were destroyed with several persons displaced in the flooding in Nawuni and Afayili.

Most of the victims in Nawuni are currently seeking shelter at the Nawuni Roman Catholic Primary School.

The Assemblyman of the Nawuni Electoral Area, Alhassan Yussif thanked Stanbic bank for the supporting the victims in his Electoral area.

He appealed to government , institutions, philanthropist and individuals to come to their aid with building materials to support them rebuild their houses.

“ some of the victims are still living in the school building and we are fortunate that schools are not in session if not the situation would have been difficult for us so we are appealing for building materials so that we can start rebuilding our houses.”

According to the assemblyman, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) engaged them to be relocated to a new site adding that residents are willing to relocate but till then nothing has been heard from NADMO.

“ we have the plan to move but the resources is not there to enable us to move so we are still waiting for NADMO.”

The Chief of Savelugu, Yoo Naa, Abdulai Andani, who received the donation on behalf of the Afayili community thanked Stanbic bank for the donation adding that the beneficiaries will appreciate the kind gesture.

He however called on government to find lasting solutions to the flood problems in the region saying the floods and covid-19 pandemic has increased hardship in the region.

From Eric Kombat, Nawuni