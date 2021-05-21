EU To Remove Ghana From Money Laundering List

The European Union (EU) is expected to remove Ghana from its money laundering list.

Ghana was placed on the list of countries deficient in anti-money laundering months ago.

But following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s visit to Belgium from 19th to 20th May, 2021, the European Commission, Government said, has announced the decision to remove Ghana from the list.

According to a statement from the Jubilee House, signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, at a meeting between President Akufo-Addo and the President of the European Union Council, Charles Michel, as well as at the European Union Commission, the European Union acknowledged the efforts Ghana has made in implementing the action plan of the International Country Risk Guide in record time.

It said the Commission thus congratulated Ghana for the reforms embarked on, as well as the sustainable, robust systems deployed towards being taken of the list.

Below is the full statement