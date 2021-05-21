Ghana To Manufacture Covid-19 Vaccine

Ghana has been selected as one of the likely manufacturing hub for Covid-19 Vaccine in Africa as demand for the life-saving serum increases.

The announcement was made following a meeting between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis during his two-day working visit to Brussels, Belgium.

The European Commission indicated that the selection of Ghana as a possible manufacturing hub for Covid-19 vaccines in Africa is as a result of the initiatives already taken by the government of President Akufo-Addo towards the domestic manufacturing of vaccines.

The task force teams from the EU and Ghana are expected to meet shortly to discuss modalities towards the realization of this initiative, which, in principle, could be supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

As the world tries to find a lasting solution to the Covid-19 pandemic, the manufacturing of vaccines has become of great importance with various groups calling for a boost in the production of Covid-19 vaccine.

The EU executive, which co-hosts the G20 summit with the Italian government, said it will set up three manufacturing hubs in Africa this year to boost long-term production of vaccines.

Drug makers are also set to announce they will provide large supplies of at-cost COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations this year to try to redress a global imbalance.

Among the drugmakers expected to announce doses for poorer nations soon are vaccine partners Pfizer (PFE.N)and BioNTech, the official said, adding that at least two other companies are expected to make announcements on Friday.

It is not however clear whether the announcements will concern new doses or vaccines already pledged.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri