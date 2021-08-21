Eugene Arhin Explains Delay In MMDCEs Appointment

Eugene Arhin

The Director of Communication (DoC), at the presidency, Eugene Arhin has explained the seeming delays associated with the naming of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

It follows growing concerns about the delay in the announcement.

Addressing members of the Presidential Press Corps at the maiden press briefing at the Jubilee House Friday, he said “the President makes the point that currently there is no vacuum at the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies because the old MMDCEs are still in office and on a day to day basis going about their respective duties.”

“So as and when he decides to make the announcement which I believe should be soon, I believe through the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development that announcement will be made”, he noted.

He, therefore, insisted “it is not hampering the works of the Assemblies at the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District levels so I dont think there should be any course for concern because work is still ongoing at the various MMDCE levels.”

The appointment of MMDCEs took a two-prong approach with the setting up of committees at the regional levels to vet persons who expressed interest in the positions.

Four persons each were shortlisted from the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and forwarded to the national level where the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Kwaku Botwe chaired the second vetting process.

The Dan Botwe led committee has since submitted its report to the President who is the final determinant for consideration.

According to Mr Arhin, the President will announce the list in the coming days.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Corresponden