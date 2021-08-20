Veep Launches African Journal of Defence, Security and Strategy

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has launched the African Journal of Defence, Security and Strategy.

He launched the journal on Friday, August 20, 2021, when he graced a Joint Graduation Ceremony of Senior Command and Staff Course 42 and Master of Science in Defence and International Politics of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, in Accra.

According to him, the journal was the first of its kind in the West African sub region and the second in Africa.

The Vice President charged the graduands of the Ghana Armed forces’ Command and Staff College to apply their newly acquired knowledge, expertise and networks to help fight the growing threats of piracy and terrorism, particularly in Africa.

He reiterated that the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government recognizes the Armed Forces as a skills-based profession that requires constant training and development.

He pledged the government’s commitment in the provision of necessary logistics to keep the Force in peak condition.

By Annie Wharton Savage