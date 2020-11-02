Eugene Arhin Supports Mfantseman Candidate

Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, has joined the campaign to retain the Mfantseman Constituency parliamentary seat for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

It follows the gruesome murder of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Ekow Kwansah Hayford.

Over the weekend, he donated 10 motorbikes, 100,000 posters, 2,000 t-shirts and an unstated amount of money to the various structures of the party in the constituency.

At a brief presentation ceremony at the constituency’s office Saturday morning, Mr. Arhin stressed the fact that he had quite a close relationship with the late MP until his untimely death and that they used to chat from time to time.

“We currently have 19 seats out of the 23 in the region; it wouldn’t be right for us to lose any of the seats in the run up to the 2020 elections,” he said and that “as the President keeps saying, if he wins the presidential elections and his people are not many in Parliament, the mandate he has wouldn’t be as strong as he want it to be,” he noted.

An obviously surprised NPP candidate, Ms. Hayford, recalled how her late husband used to talk about the support given to him by Mr. Arhin including campaign posters.

She lauded Mr. Arhin for the gesture and said “I want to assure you we will not take whatever support you are giving us and go and sleep; but will work hard so that come December 7 we will deliver the much expected victory.”

Mfansteman Constituency Chairman, Gibrine Adams, was moved to tears by the gesture and recalled the support and encouragement offered by the President’s spokesperson in the wake of the disaster.

Central Regional Chairman of the NPP, Robert Kutin, charged the rank and file of the party to campaign harder to ensure a resounding victory on December 7.

This is not the first donation being made by the Director of Communications at the presidency. He has also given 50,000 posters, 1,000 T-shirts and an undisclosed amount of money in support of the campaign of the MP for Awutu Senya West, George Andah, and a similar gesture to the MP for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu