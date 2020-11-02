We’ll Deal With Electoral Offenders – Tema Police Boss

DCOP Barimah Tweneboah Sasraku II

THE POLICE are ready to arrest and deal with electoral offenders ahead of the 2020 general elections, says the Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II.

According to him, they have taken the whole of Tema Region—that is every polling station—as an electoral hotspot and would leave no stone unturned to ensure peaceful elections.

He said the police administration had built capacity of its personnel in all aspects ahead of the elections to ensure professionalism by protecting Ghanaians and enforcing the law to the latter as well as prosecuting electoral offenders.

The Regional Police Commander, speaking with DAILY GUIDE in an interview on the sideline of an engagement with the media, noted that he therefore advised police personnel to be neutral and discharge their duties in firmness without fear or favour to help build public confidence.

He urged the media to be circumspect with their reportage and always cross-check their information before reporting.

He further asked parliamentary candidates to admonish their followers to stay away from committing electoral offenses.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema