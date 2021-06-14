Euro 2020: Eriksen Suffered Cardiac Arrest

Eriksen appeared conscious as he was stretchered off

Denmark midfielder, Christian Eriksen, was “gone” before he was resuscitated after suffering a cardiac arrest, the team’s doctor, Morten Boesen, said in a news conference Sunday.

Eriksen, 29, is in a stable condition after he was taken to a hospital in Copenhagen on Saturday after he collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland.

“He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation. It was a cardiac arrest,” Boesen said. “How close were we [to losing Eriksen]? I don’t know.

“We got him back after one defibrillator, so that’s quite fast. I’m not a cardiologist, so the details I will leave to the experts at the hospital.”

The game between Denmark and Finland was halted in the 43rd minute following the incident and was resumed later Saturday, resulting in a 1-0 victory for the Fins with Eriksen being named star of the match.

Denmark boss, Kasper Hjulmand, said he thought it was wrong for players to be asked if they wanted to continue the match following the incident.