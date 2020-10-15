European Commission President Isolates Over Covid-19

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has gone into self-isolation over possible exposure to coronavirus.
She announced this in a tweet on Thursday afternoon, saying a member of her front office team has tested positive for the virus.
“I have just been informed that a member of my front office has tested positive to COVID-19 this morning. I myself have tested negative.”
“However as a precaution I am immediately leaving the European Council to go into self-isolation.”
By Melvin Tarlue