European Commission President Isolates Over Covid-19

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has gone into self-isolation over possible exposure to coronavirus.

She announced this in a tweet on Thursday afternoon, saying a member of her front office team has tested positive for the virus.

“I have just been informed that a member of my front office has tested positive to COVID-19 this morning. I myself have tested negative.”

“However as a precaution I am immediately leaving the European Council to go into self-isolation.”

By Melvin Tarlue