Evangelist Launches ‘Clean Accra’ Campaign

Dr. Soo Park

GLOBAL Evangelist, Reverend Dr. Ock Soo Park, founder and leader of the International Youth Fellowship (IYF), has launched the ‘Clean Heart, Clean Accra’ project – an initiative aimed at promoting positive attitudinal change towards improved sanitation in Accra through the concept of mindset education.

At a press conference held in Accra, Dr. Park intimated that the mindset education concept would focus on character reformation, heart education and emotional intelligence and control through sound biblical education based on strong Christian beliefs.

This concept, according to him, would enable people learn how to think deeply which would equip them with the requisite skills needed to develop solutions to most of the challenges facing Ghana and Africa, especially on sanitation.

“It is not the economy that makes a country develop, but the mindset of the people, and this, we are committed to do,” he said.

Dr. Park added that development could only come about when it occurs from within a person, adding that a true reflection of cleanliness in the life of a person or society would be sustainable when the essence of ensuring and maintaining the state of cleanliness was well-grounded in the heart, mind and soul of an individual or society.

He also disclosed that about thirty countries had requested for the establishment and adoption of the mind education concept, stressing that it would change the negative narrative on sanitation in Ghana.

“Most of the challenges that confronted people and their societies were mindset related,” he said, adding, “The many unsuccessful efforts by successive governments to make Ghana clean, especially Accra, could be due to poor mindsets of the populace. Ghana needs more than just a call to action to clean the environment; and deliberate, as well as consistent mindset transformation is needed to make the agenda of clean environment become not just a thought, but an attitude and a way of life on daily basis.”

Dr. Park, who is also the founder of Good News Mission and Christian Leadership Fellowship, said plans were far advanced to construct a multi-purpose youth centre at Amasaman to promote the teaching and learning of the mindset education.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio