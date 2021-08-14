Even Ghana With Cocoa and Gold Solicits For Funds – Choirmaster Defends Wife, Beverly

Eugene Baah and Beverly Afaglo

Eugene Baah aka Choirmaster or Praye Honeho in the defunct Praye fame is defending his wife, and actress, Beverly Afaglo against social media trolls.

Since Wednesday critics have been leading a troll campaign to thwart a GoFundMe donation agenda to help raise funds for Beverly following a fire incident that destroyed her home and all her belongings.

The critics held the view that Beverly had once said she was not broke.

But Choirmaster on Friday shared a video of himself enjoying banku, asking critics to let them be.

According to him, Ghana as a country is blessed with many natural resources like Cocoa, Timber Gold and oil but the country still goes out to solicit for funds abroad.

He wrote: “Even the Whole Ghana WEY dey brag say she get everything, Cocoa, Timber, Gold, Oil sef still dey go solicit for funds from Amanoni! Ah well whether Support or Not enogo stop Me from eating My BANKU ! #TGIF ”