TV3 Presenters Dress In Ga Traditional Outfits To Mark Homowo On Set

Presenters of TV3 spiced up the network’s Friday morning show by wearing Ga Traditional outfits as they joined the Ga and Adangbe community to celebrate Homowo.

Homowo is a bumper harvest festival celebrated by the Ga and Adangbe people from the Greater Accra Region.

The festival is highlighted at varying times by different quarters of the Ga tribes. The Ga-Mashie group will celebrate theirs’ a little earlier than the La group.

The month of August is mostly the period the celebrations are held.

It is characterised by activities such as the sprinkling of “Kpokpoi” (the festival dish) to the gods and ancestors for spiritual protection, procession of twins through the principal streets, traditional drumming and dancing and general merry-making.

A month before the celebration, there is a ban on noise making.

TV3 presenters joined the celebration on Friday morning by dressing like the traditional heads of Ga community when they sprinkle the Kpokpoi. They performed various other cultural practices as the Ga people do during Homowo.

By Francis Addo