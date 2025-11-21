Evonne Is GH Queens Season Three Diamond

Evonne

In a season marked by intense drama and captivating moments, Evonne Etornam, known in entertainment circles as Queenie, has emerged as the standout star of GH Queens Season Three.

The reality show, which has become a staple in Ghanaian entertainment, showcased Evonne’s journey from episode one to the finale, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Evonne, a Ghanaian creative, model, and social media influencer, captivated audiences with her elegant demeanour and emotionally intelligent presence. Her addition to this year’s cast proved to be a game-changer, as she quickly became the focal point of the season’s unfolding drama.

The tension kicked off early when Evonne found herself in a heated misunderstanding with businesswoman Kalby.

Their feud ignited when Evonne shared receipts on social media after Kalby denied posting a wedding gown photo on Snapchat, captioned “Wife of the Year”. The conflict escalated dramatically when Kalby retaliated by pouring champagne over Evonne’s face, setting the stage for an ongoing rivalry that would keep viewers engaged throughout the season.

As the episodes progressed, the drama continued to build. The season finale featured another climactic confrontation between Evonne and Cassandra during a trip to Lou Moon.

This confrontation not only highlighted the unresolved tensions between them but also showcased Evonne’s frustration towards Cocotrey, whom she felt had not supported her during her earlier altercation with Cassandra.

With its blend of emotional intensity and engaging storylines, GH Queens Season Three has proven that reality television thrives on drama, and Evonne’s journey has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the show’s legacy.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke