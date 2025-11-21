Who Wins 10th EMY Africa Man Of The Year?

FLASHBACK: Dr James Orleans-Lindsay and some EMY Africa Board Members in a group photograph

The anticipation surrounding the announcement of the EMY Africa Man of the Year award winner will culminate on Saturday, November 22, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

For a decade, EMY Africa has served as a distinguished platform, reflecting not only our achievements but also our aspirations for the future, the organisers stated.

The EMY Africa awards has created a gallery of excellence, where each honouree and every standing ovation contributes to a legacy that defines what true achievement looks like within an African context.

As the continent approach this milestone event, the question remains: who will be the next individual worthy of joining the esteemed ranks of the EMY Africa Man of the Year awardees?

For nine consecutive years, the awards scheme has celebrated outstanding men who are shaping the African narrative across various sectors. Notable past recipients include Ghanaian businessman and politician Paa Kwesi Nduom (2016), former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour (2017), Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State (2018), and Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, CEO of Special Group of Companies (2019).

Other distinguished honourees include Ernest Bediako Sampong, founder and CEO of Ernest Chemist (2020), Dr. Daniel McKorley, CEO of McDan Group (2021), Ibrahim Mahama, CEO of Engineers & Planners Ghana Limited (2022), Mr. Alex Apau Dadey, Executive Chairman of KGL Group (2023), and Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay (2024).

The search for the next worthy recipient continues as this year’s celebration approaches.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke