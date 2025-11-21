Kotoko Edge Young Apostles 2–1 To End Winless Run

Kotoko line-up

ASANTE KOTOKO returned to winning form on Wednesday afternoon after defeating Young Apostles 2–1 in a tense outstanding Week 6 Premier League clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The victory ends the Porcupine Warriors’ two-match winless streak and keeps them firmly in the chase for the top spot in the 2025/26 season.

Kotoko controlled proceedings from the start, dominating possession and carving out several chances. However, a mixture of wayward finishing and stubborn defending from the visitors ensured both sides went into the break without a goal.

The breakthrough finally came six minutes into the second half when midfielder Hubert Gyau unleashed a brilliant strike to give the hosts a deserved lead. But Young Apostles hit back almost immediately — just three minutes later, Richmond Opoku connected with a towering header to level the score after a well-worked attacking move.

With the game finely poised, the tempo increased as both teams surged forward in search of a winner.

Kotoko, urged on by their home supporters, piled on the pressure and were eventually Rewarded in stoppage time. Captain Samba O’Neil kept his composure to slot home a decisive penalty, sealing all three points for the Reds.

The win moves Kotoko up to fifth place on the league table with 19 points — only two points behind the leaders — and still holding an outstanding match that could further tighten the title race.

BY Wletsu Ransford