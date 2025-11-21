Sports Minister Pushes For Ghana– Nigeria–Côte d’Ivoire Joint World Cup Bid

Kofi Adams

MINISTER OF Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, says Ghana should begin exploring the possibility of co-hosting a future FIFA World Cup with Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire, insisting the idea is both realistic and timely given FIFA’s growing preference for multi-nation tournaments.

His comments follow recent hosting trends, with the USA, Mexico and Canada set to stage the 2026 World Cup, while Morocco, Spain and Portugal will jointly host the 2030 edition. Mr. Adams believes West Africa can follow the same model.

“FIFA is beginning to adopt a number of nations doing it, so maybe, who knows — the next one could be Ghana, Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire coming together to also host the World Cup, and it will be good,” he said.

Mr. Adams added that both Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire have already invested significantly in sporting infrastructure, especially after Côte d’Ivoire successfully staged the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

He also noted that Ghana’s hosting of the postponed 2023 African Games in 2024 shows the country remains capable of organising major international events.

“We can also ask for that right,” the Minister stressed, urging government to start considering long-term plans that could make such a historic West African bid possible.

If pursued, the proposal would mark the first-ever World Cup bid involving three West African nations.

BY Wletsu Ransford