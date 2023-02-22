Ex-Black Stars Commiserate With Atsu’s Family

Some former Black Stars players yesterday thronged the family house of departed Ghana and Hatayspor winger Christian Atsu, to commiserate with the bereaved family in Accra.

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari among a host of ex-national stars signed Atsu’s Book of Condolence.

They shared words of encouragement with the bereaved family and sympathised with them, particularly Atsu’s twin sister Atsufui.

Atsu was found dead last Saturday after days of search by a rescue team following the recent infamous Turkey earthquake.

His remains arrived in Ghana on Sunday.