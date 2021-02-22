Ex-Chairman of GRA Board Dead

A former chairman of the Governing Board of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Harry Owusu, has died.

Minister-designate for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, made this known on Monday, February 22, 2021.

“On receiving the sad news of the passing of Mr. Harry Owusu, a former Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority board, I visited his Dansoman residence to commiserate with his widow and family,” she posted on her official Facebook page.

“Mr. Harry Owusu was a distinguished professional and a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party who served his Nation and Party in many roles,” she said, adding that “May his soul rest in peace. He will be missed dearly!”

By Melvin Tarlue