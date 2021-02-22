PULSE Ghana Sport Journalist, Freeman Is Dead

Pulse Ghana media senior sport journalist and a former member of the Ghana Football Association research team, Thomas Freeman Yeboah, has been confirmed dead.

The late Freeman died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Sunday, February 21, 2021 after battling a short illness .

Thomas Freeman Yeboah was a Ghanaian sports journalist who specialized in records and statistics and was an expert in the history and statistics of Ghana sports.

Freeman worked at Pulse Ghana for over seven years and had interesting content on Ghana’s sports including ‘Today in History’, ‘Setting the Records Straight’ and in-depth match previews with statistics that were hard to come by.

He was on many radio shows and loved to debate on sports issues mostly football, a passion that was fuelled by his association with Unity Hall at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology as their former president – a true Continental.

Numerous tributes from loved ones have floored social media since his demise.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke