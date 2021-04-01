Ex-Convict Jailed For Stealing From Police Station

A 40-year-old ex-convict who stole a mobile phone from a Police station, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment in hard labour by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Henry Osei Kofi was said to have stolen the mobile phone belonging to one of the Police Officers at the Asuofua Police Station in the Atwima-Nwabiagya North District.

He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided by Michael Johnson Abbey.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Ruth Gborson told the court that the complainant is a Police officer at the Asuofua Police station.

She said on March 03 this year at about 1230 hours, the complainant who was on duty left his Infinix mobile phone valued at GHC700 on the counter at the Charge Office to attend to nature’s call.

She said when the officer returned, the mobile phone was nowhere to be found.

The prosecution said a witness in the case informed the complainant that he saw the convict coming out from the Charge Office.

The convict was arrested on the same day and during investigation, he admitted the offence and was therefore charged and brought before the court.

GNA