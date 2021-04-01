Rejected Rastafarian Student Sues Achimota School

The SHS1 rastafarian student who was denied admission into the Achimota School in Accra, has filed a lawsuit, challenging the decision of the school.

Tyron Iras Marhguy, the ‘jah rasta’ student filed the suit against the Achimota School on March 31, 2021, in an Accra High Court, Human Rights Division.

In his suit, he listed the Board of Governors of the Achimota Senior High School as first respondent and the Attorney General as second respondent.

His father, Tereo Kwame Marhguy filed the suit on his behalf.

The decision by the Achimota School authorities to deny Marhguy and another rastafarian admission after they posted to the school by the GES Computer Placement System, has generated mixed reactions.

A section of the public feel the Achimota School’s policy on hairstyle and length of hair students should have is outmoded and should be scrapped.

Others have stood firmly behind the authorities of the school, saying the decision was necessary to ensure discipline.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) initially ordered the Achimota School to rescind its decision and admit the two students. But GES made a u-turn apparently after coming under pressure from some members of the public.

The outcome of the trial if it happens to be in favor of the rasta student, will be one of a landmark ruling and could open the pathway for certain reforms in Ghanaian schools, especially policies on dress code, and length of hair that some people strongly believe are very primitive.

