Rebecca Foundation Commissions Ultra-Modern Library at Dambai

The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has through her Foundation, commissioned an ultramodern library facility at Dambai Lapaz community in the Oti region.

The construction of the Dambai ultramodern library forms part of Rebecca foundation programs and is aimed at promoting effective studies in deprived communities in the country.

Acknowledging the Rebecca Foundation for their effort in commissioning the library for the Dambai community, the Oti regional minister, Joshua Makubu expressed gratitude to the first lady and her team for the facility.

He said “this facility will go long way to improve teaching and learning in the community. Am urging all students to take advantage of the facility to enhance their academic works”.

Mr. Richard Darko, who spoke on behalf of the Foundation, said the First Lady was passionate about the empowerment of the youth through education.

He added that the foundation since its inception in 2017, has spearheaded the construction of a new mother and baby unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi, assisted the schools for special needs children in Akwapim, supported various children from across the country to undergo urgent medical interventions and has also resourced many orphanages in the country.

“The Rebecca Foundation has trained about 200 women in the Eastern and Northern regions of Ghana in bead making, batik making, and entrepreneurship. The foundation is also helping to improve learning outcomes for Ghanaian children and other numerous initiatives”, he said.

Mr. Darko urged the youth of Dambai to make maximum use of the ultramodern library.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke