Tema MESEC Bans Classroom Church Service

The Tema Metropolitan Security Council (MESEC) has warned residents of possible arrest if they continue to break Covid-19 protocols during the Easter festive period.

According to MESEC, security personnel will be deployed to all areas to enforce the covid-19 protocols.

Tema Deputy Regional Police Commander, DCOP Anderson Fosu-Ackah told DGN Online that “Nobody should try to flout the Covid-19 safety measures since we’ll be ensuring that people comply. We’ll be deploying personnel including Marine Police, CID among others to the beaches and other places to ensure people observe the protocols and those who refuse to comply will be arrested.”

Meanwhile, MESEC has banned all church activities in classrooms during the Easter festivities.

According to MESEC, no school should be rented out for religious activities during the festive period.

Chairman of MUSEC, and Metropolitan Chief Executive for Tema, Felix Mensah Annan-La, addressing an emergency press conference in Tema on Thursday said in addition to the above measures”Churches are not to organize open air crusades and outdoor Easter conventions; however indoor meetings can go ahead as usual while observing all the safety protocols regarding gatherings and worship.”

He advised that all events should be organized in accordance with the Covid-19 safety protocols, noting that parties such as social activities are not to be encouraged during this season

“Churches, Mosques and religious bodies are expected to hold services not beyond two hours. The space of one metre must be maintained among the congregants, observing all other Covid-19 protocols. Conventions, crusades, pilgrimages and as such large physical gatherings are not allowed.

“Burials are allowed during the period of Easter, however the public is reminded that it is illegal to hold funerals. Private burials may be held with a maximum of 25 people if held outside the church or religious facility. For church or religious burial services, the maximum number of participants shall be 100. In all cases, the Covid-19 protocols are expected to be observed and the duration shall not be more than two hours,” according to Tema MCE.

He recalled that Ghana had such a favorable Covid-19 situation during the last quarter of 2020 until we entered the Christmas season when some people totally disregarded the safety protocols and the end result was a surge in cases after the New Year holidays.

The MCE said the advent of Easter period which would be characterized by activities including increased travel, increasing social gathering by friends, colleagues and families which are risky activities for the transmission of the virus.

“Our ability to go through the season and maintain the current state of Covid-19 infection or even better is highly dependent on strict adherence to the Covid-19 safety measures and protocols.

“Wearing of face mask at all public places are compulsory”, he said.

