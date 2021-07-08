Ex-Convict Poses As Beggar To Rob Motorist

Suspect Kwabena Ofori

Achimota Police have arrested an ex-convict for allegedly posing as a beggar to attack and steal a Lenovo laptop from his victim along the Achimota-GIMPA road.

Suspect Kwabena Ofori, is alleged to have committed the offence together with one other suspect who is at large around 7:15pm last Friday.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tenge, said Kwabena Ofori posed as a beggar and approached the victim who was driving slowly and begged for alms.

She said while the victim’s attention was on the suspect, the other accomplice picked his Samsung Note 10 mobile phone and his new Lenovo laptop on his blind side and bolted.

“A taxi driver who witnessed the incident raised an alarm, and assisted by other witnesses, a police patrol team gave the suspects a hot chase, leading to the arrest of suspect Ofori,” DSP Tenge said.

DSP Tenge said in the process of his arrest, the suspect sustained some injuries and was sent to the Police Hospital for medical attention before investigations commenced.

“The Police have retrieved the Lenovo laptop but the other accomplice escaped with the mobile phone,” she added.

The Regional Police PRO revealed that their preliminary investigation later showed that suspect Ofori was an ex-convict who was arrested in 2016 for stealing a mobile phone at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

“Suspect was prosecuted and sentenced to eight months in hard labour and served his sentence in Nsawam,” she said.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey