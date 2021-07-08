GWCL Plans Industrial Treatment Plant

Dr. Braimah addressing the gathering

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has commenced feasibility studies for the construction of a dedicated industrial-grade water treatment centre.

The treatment plant, to be located at Aveyime in the Tongu District of the Volta Region, will supply water through Sege in the Ada West District to the industrial enclave in Tema and its surroundings.

Ing. Dr. Clifford A. Braimah, the Managing Director of GWCL, who made the disclosure at a stakeholders meeting held in Tema on Tuesday, mentioned that his outfit through the Ministry of Finance is in consultation with the Danish Embassy, Ghana, for the project to commence.

According to him, the feasibility studies are intended to determine the level of demand for water for industries in the area ahead of the construction.

When completed, GWL will take all industries off the Tema booster line to the special line to enable the industries to run their own system, and boost supply to domestic customers.

The Managing Director explained that the project is significant because GWCL is currently struggling to meet the demand of their customers, especially industries as a result of the massive ongoing industrialisation in the country.

This is because most of the industries depend on GWCL for water supply to their industries, he continued.

“I am aware that some of you are running far below your capacity, not because the machines are not there, not because you have not made the investment but some of the inputs which include water is not adequate,” Ing. Dr. Braimah noted.

He expressed fear that industrialisation of the country could be cut short if the GWCL is not proactive in improving on supply.

“As a company we are looking at how to draw water from Avieme through Dawa to the industries so we take off the industries from the booster so we can supply enough water,” he added.

He, however, assured customers that GWCL is seriously working around the clock to ensure that they address most of the challenges in terms of adequate water supply.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema